(Bloomberg) -- The European Union could move as much as €200 billion ($215 billion) a year into the real economy if the bloc improves the way savings are targeted, former European Central Bank policymaker Christian Noyer said.

The EU faces additional funding requirements approaching €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) a year by 2030, he said in a report this week that called for urgent action to deepen the bloc’s capital markets. A better organization of the investor base across the region could help plug the gap, he said on Bloomberg Television on Friday.

“We can do it in the European Union because we have a very high rate of savings, and simply this money is not well enough targeted,” the former Bank of France governor said. “It goes too much into investments abroad and not enough into equities.”

Noyer added that the introduction of new securitization instruments could help accelerate rotation in European banks’ balance sheets and allow for more lending to sectors that need investment, such as energy and infrastructure.

He also called for the European Securities and Markets Authority to enhance its role and become a driver of a single supervisory system, akin to what the Single Supervisory Mechanism has become in the banking sector. Fragmented supervision leads to costs and inefficiency, he said.

The comments add to a growing chorus of European voices that have urged a bigger role for the EU watchdog, with several citing the US Securities & Exchange Commission as a model.

--With assistance from William Horobin and Caroline Connan.

