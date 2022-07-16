(Bloomberg) --

Gazprom PJSC requested Siemens for documents that will allow the return of a gas turbine crucial for Nord Stream pipeline after its maintenance in Canada.

The papers, which the Russian gas giant requested July 15, should help move the turbine amid sanctions regimes in Canada and the European Union back to Portovaya compressor station - “a critical facility for the Nord Stream gas pipeline,” Gazprom said in a statement on Saturday.

Gazprom’s spat with Siemens Energy AG adds pressure to the Europe’s gas market due to growing concerns of the future of Russian gas flows amid tensions related to the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the Russian producer said that as it doesn’t have any documents allowing Siemens Energy to move the turbine out of Canada, it can’t reach “an objective conclusion on further developments regarding the safe operation” of Portovaya compressor station.

The facility, which is the entry point for the Nord Stream pipeline on Russia’s side of the Baltic Sea, needs six major turbines for the pipeline to operate at full capacity. While one of the component is stranded in Canada, not all of the turbines in Russia are in working condition, according to Gazprom, since they are due for maintenance at manufacturer Siemens Energy’s facility in Montreal.

As a result of the situation, flows via Nord Stream shrank to just 40% of its capacity last month -- before the link fully halted on July 11 for planned maintenance, which is scheduled to last for 10 days.

“Gazprom counts on the unconditional fulfillment by the Siemens Group of companies of its obligations under the maintenance of gas turbines, on which the reliable operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline and the provision of natural gas to European consumers depend,” the Russian producer said Saturday.

Last week, Germany asked Canada to release the equipment. The government in Ottawa has said it will handle all issues with Germany, since releasing the component to Russia is banned under sanctions. Canada issued a permit to export the sanctioned equipment to Germany, with the measure also extending to other Nord Stream turbines that will need maintenance in Canada.

