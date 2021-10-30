(Bloomberg) --

Gazprom PJSC said it’s meeting European demand in full after German data showed natural-gas flows through a key transit route reversed direction.

Shipments from the Yamal-Europe pipeline toward Germany’s Mallnow station went to zero early Saturday, according to data from the grid operator Gascade. Instead, it reported so-called reverse flows, with gas going eastward through the station from Germany toward Poland.

“Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depend on the actual needs of buyers,” Gazprom press service said in a statement when asked about the flows. Gascade didn’t respond to a Bloomberg request for comment outside normal business hours

Russian gas shipments through Mallnow have been far below capacity for more than two months, with some European Union officials accusing the country of withholding supply to pressure the region into accelerating approvals for its controversial new pipeline, Nord Stream 2. Gazprom has repeatedly said that it meets all contractual obligations and is ready to increase deliveries whenever possible.

Read also: EU Gas Market’s Wild October Ends With a Whimper on Supply Hopes

Poland not only receives its gas from Russia directly, but also via a so-called virtual reverse, which can become a physical one -- reported by Gascade -- depending on requested volumes.

It’s not unheard of for weekend flows to drop, given lower demand from industrial users. With the end of the month approaching, some monthly requests may have already been met.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.