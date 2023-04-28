You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Apr 28, 2023
German Inflation Slows Unexpectedly After Economy Stagnated
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German inflation unexpectedly eased in April after the economy struggled at the start of 2023, adding to a mixed bag of data for the European Central Bank to ponder before next week’s interest-rate decision.
Consumer prices climbed 7.6% from a year ago — down from March’s 7.8% pace, which economists estimated would be maintained.
The statistics office attributed the slowdown in goods and services. Data earlier Friday showed Europe’s biggest economy just dodged a recession with flat first-quarter output.
A flurry of updates this week on the euro area’s health has revealed accelerating inflation for France and Spain in April, alongside modest expansion for the euro region’s 20-nation economy in the first three months of the year.
Read more: Euro Zone Avoids Recession But Inflation Picks Up
Economists predict a slower hiking pace of a quarter-point, according to a Bloomberg survey. They see two more such steps, in June and July, taking the deposit rate to a peak of 3.75%.
Much will hinge on inflation and credit dynamics. In Germany, the Bundesbank predicts price pressures will continue to slow, reflecting a drop in energy costs from last year. Extraordinarily high increases for food and other goods, as well as services, should ease too, it said in its latest monthly report, though a trend reversal has yet to start.
Money markets eased wagers on the scale of rate hikes expected next week, placing 12% odds on a quarter-point increase compared to 25% earlier. Terminal rate bets were also reduced slightly, pricing the deposit rate to climb to 3.72% by September.
What Bloomberg Economics Says...
“What happened to euro-area inflation in April could be pivotal to the ECB’s May policy decision — a big upward surprise on core inflation would put the decision over whether to hike by 25 or 50 basis points on a knife edge. ”
—Jamie Rush, chief European economist. For full note, click here
In April, food prices fell sharply from March across German federal states, which — unlike the national statistics office — have already published a detailed breakdown of their monthly data. From a year earlier, however, food remained one of the biggest inflation drivers, hurting low-income households in particular.
Private consumption, along with public spending, declined in the first quarter, when growth in investment and exports staved off a downturn. The government this week predicted 2023 expansion of 0.4%.
--With assistance from Joel Rinneby, Kristian Siedenburg and James Hirai.
(Updates with market pricing in seventh paragraph)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
