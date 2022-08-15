(Bloomberg) -- European power prices jumped to new highs as natural gas extended gains, deepening the energy crunch that’s threatening to plunge the region into a recession.

Next-year electricity rates in Germany advanced 3% to 474 euros per megawatt-hour on the European Energy Exchange AG. That’s almost six times as much as this time last year, and the price has doubled in the past two months.

The market is driven by concerns over Europe’s tight supply of gas to be able to generate enough supply of electricity this winter. France’s nuclear capacity is extremely low, denting the possibility of power exports in the months ahead, while a heatwave is straining the infrastructure in the short term.

There’s no clear sign of the rising streak abating soon, according to analysts at Danish utility Energi Danmark.

“We expect further price climbs this week unless we receive some noteworthy bearish signals surrounding first and foremost gas,” the firm wrote in a note on its website.

Benchmark dutch gas futures for next month extended last week’s gain, trading up 3.5% on Ice Endex in Amsterdam.

The unprecedented cost of powering the continent is piling pressure on consumers and industry. Politicians across the region are considering further measures on how to alleviate the pain and impact the soaring costs have on their economies.

