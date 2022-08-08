(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark German power for next year rose to a record as a heat wave bolstered demand, putting pressure on energy supplies ahead of the critical winter period.

Prices have reached a fourth record in five trading days, showing the exorbitant cost of keeping the lights on in Europe’s biggest market. While demand and prices typically drop off in the summer months, this year a decline in Russian gas supplies during the key stockpiling season -- as well as reduced power output in neighboring France -- has underpinned a blistering rally.

German power for 2023 rose as much as 1.8% on Monday to 414 euros a megawatt-hour on the European Energy Exchange AG. That’s more than quadruple the average seasonal price over the past five years.

“The market remains elevated due to both the gas crisis and the dry, warm weather which causes reduced nuclear production in France,” analysts at Energi Danmark A/S wrote in a note.

Europe’s electricity system is under stress as extreme heat intensifies demand and disrupts supplies. A long drought has sapped reservoirs and rivers that provide a vital source of low-carbon power in places such as Spain, Portugal and Italy. The Nordic region is also experiencing hot, dry weather that makes it harder to refill hydropower reserves that are already low for the time of year.

In France, the heat has threatened nuclear-reactor output, since environmental rules limit the discharge of water into the surrounding waterways when river temperatures rise. However, Electricite de France SA received a waiver to keep a number of its plants online as the nation struggles to produce enough power.

