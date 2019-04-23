(Bloomberg) -- Carlos Ghosn’s wife called on French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe the “shameful treatment” given to the jailed former auto executive.

“What is happening in Tokyo to my husband worries me and all those who legitimately ask for respect, equality and protection from the justice system,” Carole Ghosn said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. Carlos Ghosn deserves “the most basis rights to defend himself and a fair trial.”

Macron and Abe are meeting in Paris Tuesday to discuss issues related to upcoming Group of Seven and G-20 multilateral meetings. Before their talks, a joint statement didn’t mention the former auto executive and the leaders aren’t scheduled to take questions afterward. Macron’s office declined to comment while a spokesperson at the Japanese embassy couldn’t be reached for immediate comment.

Ghosn was first arrested in Tokyo in November and charged with financial crimes at Nissan Motor Co. The former chairman has denied the allegations, which precipitated a crisis within the car-making alliance that includes Nissan, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Since Ghosn’s arrest, French ministers have regularly cited his right to the presumption of innocence and the government has provided support to Ghosn’s family through the French embassy in Tokyo.

“My husband served his country loyally and France cannot abandon him,” Carole Ghosn said the statement.

Ghosn and his lawyers have repeatedly said he’s a victim of a Nissan plot to derail the plans he was laying to deepen the alliance between Renault and the Japanese carmaker. A new indictment this week accuses Ghosn of redirecting $5 million from Nissan to his personal accounts.

Read more: New Ghosn Charges May Flip the Narrative on Deposed Auto Titan

Carole Ghosn has regularly denounced her husband’s prison conditions, saying he lost 15 pounds (7 kilos) and got sick during his first detention period of more than 100 days.

The latest charge follows others of transferring personal trading losses to Nissan and under-reporting his income. After Ghosn’s first arrest in November, Nissan and Renault uncovered payments made through companies in Oman and Lebanon that allegedly were used for Ghosn’s personal benefit, including for the purchase of a yacht and toward companies related to his son.

Read more: Nissan Names Yamauchi COO to Bolster Depleted Management Ranks

To contact the reporters on this story: Ania Nussbaum in Paris at anussbaum5@bloomberg.net;Helene Fouquet in Paris at hfouquet1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Palazzo at apalazzo@bloomberg.net, Tara Patel, John Bowker

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.