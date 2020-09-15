(Bloomberg) -- Tuesday night’s game between the San Francisco Giants and the Mariners in Seattle has been postponed due to air quality. The games will be rescheduled in San Francisco for Wednesday and Thursday.

The move comes as Major League Baseball receives scrutiny for playing games with poor air conditions as the smoke from the Northwestern wildfires spread. NBC first reported on the game delay.

The air quality in Seattle was at 249, which is deemed “very unhealthy,” as of 5:40p.m. ET, according to Airnow.Gov.

To view the source of this information click here

(Adds confirmation from Seattle Mariners in lede and embeds new tweet.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.