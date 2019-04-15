Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) bankers, one of Wall Street’s top dealmaking franchises, overcame the government shutdown and other headwinds in the first quarter to post a surprise jump in fees.

Merger advisory was the revenue star and the drop in equity underwriting was smaller than analysts had predicted, even as some companies had to delay plans to go public because of the shutdown. The results helped the firm sidestep a slowdown in trading for Wall Street in the first quarter.

This is the second straight quarter that revenue from investment banking, the business that Chief Executive Officer David Solomon previously led, cushioned a steep drop from the firm’s trading business. Goldman’s new management team is getting closer to finishing a firmwide review that’s already led to changes in the trading operation, including scaling back some commodities businesses.

Shares of Goldman Sachs, which jumped 24 per cent this year through Friday, climbed in early trading in New York. The firm’s stock has staged a comeback this year after cratering toward the end of 2018 amid growing concern over the firm’s role in a Malaysian corruption scandal and tumult in the market in December.

Investment-banking revenue rose 1 per cent to US$1.8 billion for the quarter, compared with the average estimate of a 5 per cent fall to US$1.7 billion. Goldman generated US$887 million from its advisory business, a 51 per cent jump from a year earlier, while debt underwriting pulled in an additional $652 million. The second-quarter results will probably get a boost from Goldman’s role in helping Uber Technologies Inc. go public, with that listing expected next month.

“We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter, especially in the context of a muted start to the year,” Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said in a statement.

Goldman’s traders, who bring in the firm’s biggest chunk of revenue, posted an 18 per cent drop in revenue to US$3.61 billion, in line with the average analyst estimates.

