(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner Lear Janiv will relocate from London to Paris to become head of FICC and equities trading at the bank’s main European Union unit.

Janiv, a 16-year veteran of the firm, will coordinate the development of the bank’s European trading franchise, according to an internal memo. Goldman moved into a new, 9,000-square meter Paris headquarters last year, and has grown from around 170 staff in 2017 to 350 at the end of 2022 in the country, with further hires expected in 2024.

Janiv will continue to manage EMEA interest rate products exotics, contingent liquidity solutions and credit valuation adjustment trading. He will work alongside Jules Gruner and Fred Pripp, who will continue to serve as heads of FICC and equities trading in at the EU unit, executives Nirubhan Pathmanabhan, Erdit Hoxha and Peter Hermann told colleagues.

Janiv became managing director in 2015 and partner in 2022.

