(Bloomberg) -- Three Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partners in the investment bank are exiting the Wall Street firm amid a slump in dealmaking, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

San Francisco-based Rob Chisholm, a technology-focused investment banker, is set to join Qatalyst Partners as a partner, said some of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing confidential information. Chisholm was made a partner at Goldman just last November.

Bankers across Wall Street saw a hit to their compensation last year as a slump in dealmaking took its toll. Some Goldman banking partners faced pay cuts of more than 50%.

Colin Ryan, who has held roles including co-head of mergers and acquisitions in the Americas, made partner in 2014. He’s set to retire, some of the people said. Ryan has advised on transactions for companies including Amazon.com Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Salesforce Inc. and SAP SE, according to an alumni biography on the University College Dublin website.

New York-based Nick Pomponi, who made partner in 2020 and was global co-head of software investment banking, is set to join Evercore Inc., some of the people said.

Representatives for Goldman, Evercore and Qatalyst declined to comment.

“We are curtailing the replacement hiring of normal course attrition,” Goldman Chief Financial Officer Denis Coleman said during its investor day last month. Instead, the firm is “focused on prioritizing strategic hires and refilling critical roles.”

(Updates with Chisholm’s new role, Coleman comment starting in second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.