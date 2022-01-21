(Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google said a monopoly lawsuit filed by a coalition of states over digital advertising is an attack on its success and amounts to an attempt to force the company to help rivals that have fallen behind.

Google on Friday asked a federal judge in Manhattan to throw out the bulk of the lawsuit by state attorneys general. The company said the suit threatens to undermine incentives for investment and innovation that have helped advertisers and online publishers.

The case is: In re Google Digital Advertising Antitrust Litigation, 21-md-03010, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

