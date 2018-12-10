(Bloomberg) -- GoPro announced that it plans to move most of its U.S.-bound camera production out of China by the summer of 2019 to mitigate the potential impact of inclusion on any new tariff lists. Shares gain 2 percent in pre-market trading.

International-bound camera production will remain in China.

"Today’s geopolitical business environment requires agility, and we’re proactively addressing tariff concerns by moving most of our US-bound camera production out of China," said CFO Brian McGee.

GoPro expects to make this move at a relatively low cost, given the company owns its production equipment while its manufacturing partner provides the facilities.

Link to Statement: GoPro Plans To Move US-Bound Camera Production Out Of China

