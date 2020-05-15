(Bloomberg) --

Greece will relax restrictions on internal movement next week in a gradual reopening of the economy, though flights with several European Union countries remain on hold through May 31.

Free movement on the Greek mainland and to the island of Crete will be restored on Monday, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said. Greece has one of the world’s lowest coronavirus infection rates, giving Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s government leeway to lift the country’s lockdown.

Ferries will be allowed to resume travel with 50% capacity, Hardalias said at a news briefing. Ship passengers will have to fill out health forms, keep 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) from each other under rules in force until June 15 and travelers will have to submit to temperature checks before boarding.

Aegean plans to gradually resume foreign flights by the end of May, starting with services between Athens and Munich, Zurich, Frankfurt and Geneva.

Yet a ban on flights with Italy, Spain, U.K. and the Netherlands was extended until May 31 and a halt on those with Albania and North Macedonia was prolonged until June 14, Hardalias said. Entry for non-European citizens remains banned.

