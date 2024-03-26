(Bloomberg) -- The government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has come under attack from opposition parties following a report that his administration manipulated information about the deadliest train crash in Greece’s history.

In February 2023, a passenger train traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki collided with a goods train outside Larissa in central Greece. The partial derailment of the passenger train and a resulting fire, with temperatures in some carriages reaching 1,300C (2,372F), led to the deaths of 57 people, mainly students. Around 80 other people were injured.

Four out of eight opposition parties signed a censure motion against the government Tuesday in an attempt to bring the administration down. But Mitsotakis’s center-right New Democracy party enjoys a comfortable majority of 158 members in the country’s 300-seat parliament, which means he will most likely defeat the motion.

A report in newspaper To Vima said Sunday that a recording of a conversation before the accident between the station master in Larissa and the driver of one of the trains had been leaked immediately after the collision and had been edited to show that the crash was due to human error.

“Every time the government fails, your political choice is to hide the truth,” Nikos Androulakis, leader of the socialist Pasok party said in parliament Tuesday. The whole of Greece is watching a “cover-up,” he said, referring to the opposition’s view of how the government is handling the train crash investigation.

Opposition parties accused the government of manipulating evidence that could shed light on the reasons for the disaster in an effort to downplay political responsibility. The opposition is seeing to pressure the government ahead of June’s European Parliament elections.

The government says that judges handling an investigation into the accident have entire, unedited conversations meaning that the inquiry has not been distorted. The administration of Mitsotakis also says that a similar report on alleged leaking and editing of conversations was published on March 3, 2023.

The opposition’s Stefanos Kasselakis, leader of Syriza, the second-largest party in parliament, called Sunday for Mitsotakis to resign to pave the way for a general election.

The Mitsotakis government last faced a censure motion in January 2023 over a spy scandal and survived.

“We welcome the motion,” Minister of State Makis Voridis told lawmakers. Parliament will give its answer to the motion that will be debated over the next three days and the Greek people in the upcoming European parliament elections, he said.

