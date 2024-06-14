(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet Friday following a weaker-than-expected result in European Parliament elections on Sunday.

Mitsotakis retains his strong hold on power in Greece after placing first in the European ballot well ahead of the main opposition Syriza party, however he fell short of his own 33% target with a 28.3% share of the vote.

Greece recorded a record-low participation rate in the poll at just above 41%. Mitsotakis’s governing center-right New Democracy party lost some supporters to the far-right.

The premier said in a Bloomberg interview Wednesday that his administration failed to make the connection between what is happening in Europe and what is happening in Greece, citing the high cost of living, healthcare and public transportation as day-to-day concerns.

Greek Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis announced the new cabinet with one of the key changes the development portfolio, which is responsible for controlling product prices. Many deputy ministers also changed. Here are the main changes:

Interior minister: Theodoros Livanios

Development minister: Takis Theodorikakos

Labor minister: Niki Kerameus

Migration minister: Nikos Panagiotopoulos

Rural development and food minister: Kostas Tsiaras

Economy, Foreign and Defense Ministers weren’t replaced

