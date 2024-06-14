Jun 14, 2024
Greek Premier Reshuffles His Cabinet After European Vote Outcome
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reshuffled his cabinet Friday following a weaker-than-expected result in European Parliament elections on Sunday.
Mitsotakis retains his strong hold on power in Greece after placing first in the European ballot well ahead of the main opposition Syriza party, however he fell short of his own 33% target with a 28.3% share of the vote.
Greece recorded a record-low participation rate in the poll at just above 41%. Mitsotakis’s governing center-right New Democracy party lost some supporters to the far-right.
The premier said in a Bloomberg interview Wednesday that his administration failed to make the connection between what is happening in Europe and what is happening in Greece, citing the high cost of living, healthcare and public transportation as day-to-day concerns.
Greek Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis announced the new cabinet with one of the key changes the development portfolio, which is responsible for controlling product prices. Many deputy ministers also changed. Here are the main changes:
- Interior minister: Theodoros Livanios
- Development minister: Takis Theodorikakos
- Labor minister: Niki Kerameus
- Migration minister: Nikos Panagiotopoulos
- Rural development and food minister: Kostas Tsiaras
- Economy, Foreign and Defense Ministers weren’t replaced
--With assistance from Eleni Chrepa and Vassilis Karamanis.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:45
Feds' decision to delay capital gains tax changes a 'Ponzi scheme': Wiseman
-
7:12
How e.l.f. Beauty is turning social media popularity into booming sales
-
7:00
Costly U.S. sugar tariffs drive candy makers over the border to Canada
-
6:20
Modi coalition win in India could be good for India-Canada relations: ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
-
5:35
Big 6 banks see at least 2 more Canada rate cuts in 2024
-
13:11
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments