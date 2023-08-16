Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor and portfolio manager, ScotiaMcLeod

FOCUS: North American stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK:

Rising bond yields, an anemic China, seasonality, higher valuations, more downgrades on the U.S. banks and more bullish positioning are weighing on equities.

Yet, analyst earning expectations and a healthy job market remain supportive. There are some compelling places to put money to work in equities, but short-term bonds and cash also pay very well. Given this degree of uncertainty, a healthy amount of both offence and defence is prudent. Stay on or near your asset allocation.

TOP PICKS:

AltaGas (ALA TSX)

AltaGas offers investors nice growth at a reasonable price with a nice growing dividend.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN TSX)

Chartwell Retirement Residences offers investors robust growth at a reasonable price with a nice dividend.

Comcast (CMCSA NASD)

Comcast offers investors nice growth at a compelling valuation with a decent dividend.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ALA TSX Y Y Y CSH.UN TSX Y Y Y CMCSA NASD Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: July 28, 2022

Keyera (KEY TSX)

Then: $32.44

Now: $32.25

Return: -1%

Total Return: 5%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP.UN TSX)

Then: $50.80

Now: $43.04

Return: -15%

Total Return: -12%

Manulife Financial (MFC TSX)

Then: $23.13

Now: $25.33

Return: 10%

Total Return: 16%

Total Return Average: 3%