(Bloomberg) -- An investment vehicle linked to Britain’s Harris family is close to buying holiday camps chain Butlin’s from Blackstone Group Inc. in a deal worth more than £300 million ($364 million), Sky News reported, without saying where it got the information.

It’s not clear whether the family, which jointly founded Bourne Leisure Ltd., arranged any external financing for the potential deal, Sky reported.

The transaction, which may come as soon as next week, would follow the sale of Butlin’s holiday park sites to private pension fund USS last month for £300 million.

Last year, Blackstone bought Butlin’s owner Bourne Leisure with the investment estimated at £900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

