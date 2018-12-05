6h ago
HBC cuts Q3 loss as Saks drives improvement in overall sales
The Canadian Press
Some signs of hope for Hudson's Bay, but challenges remain
Security Not Found
The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist
TORONTO -- Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC.TO) says it had a smaller overall third-quarter loss than last year as sales increased by 5.6 per cent to $2.2 billion, with its Saks Fifth Avenue brand of luxury retail stores continuing to show improvements.
The Toronto-based retailer's net loss was $164 million or 69 cents per share, including discontinued operations
That's down from last year's net loss $243 million or $1.33 per share in last year's third quarter, including discontinued operations.
HBC listed its European arm as a discontinued operation after agreeing to sell its controlling interest during the second quarter.
HBC Europe had $974 million of sales in the third quarter and a net loss of $41 million, down from $107 million.
HBC's continuing operations had a loss of $124 million or 52 cents per share, compared with $116 million or 64 cents per share last year.
Comparable-store sales from continuing operations increased 2.9 per cent overall, with Saks Fifth Avenue up 7.3 per cent and the Saks OFF 5th off-price brand down 2.3 per cent on a comparable-sales basis.
Comparable-store sales at the group that includes Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor and Home Outfitters were up 0.9 per cent before adjusting for the timing of an annual promotional event.