Heineken Says Outlook Is Becoming Cloudier as Costs Increase

(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV signaled the longer-term outlook has becomes cloudier as the brewer raises prices to pass higher costs on to consumers, which may weigh on beer consumption.

While Heineken is continuing to target a 17% operating margin in 2023, the company will give an update on the outlook later this year amid increased uncertainty about economic growth and inflation. Full-year beer sales in 2021 rose 4.6% on an organic basis. Analysts expected a 4.5% increase.

The world’s second-largest brewer is being cautious on the rebound from the pandemic. Heineken warned that a full recovery of business in bars and restaurants in Europe may take longer than the bounceback it expects in the Asia-Pacific region this year.

Earlier this month, Danish rival Carlsberg A/S set a bearish tone for the industry when it said 2022 would be a challenging year as the pandemic and higher costs weigh on brewers, giving a wide earnings forecast that includes the possibility of no growth.

This week, shareholders of South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings Ltd. voted in favor of being acquired by Heineken, which creates a new regional group to compete with larger competitors Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and liquor giant Diageo Plc.

The stock rose 11% in the past year.

