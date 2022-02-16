13h ago
Heineken Says Outlook Is Becoming Cloudier as Costs Increase
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Heineken NV signaled the longer-term outlook has becomes cloudier as the brewer raises prices to pass higher costs on to consumers, which may weigh on beer consumption.
- While Heineken is continuing to target a 17% operating margin in 2023, the company will give an update on the outlook later this year amid increased uncertainty about economic growth and inflation. Full-year beer sales in 2021 rose 4.6% on an organic basis. Analysts expected a 4.5% increase.
Key Insights
- The world’s second-largest brewer is being cautious on the rebound from the pandemic. Heineken warned that a full recovery of business in bars and restaurants in Europe may take longer than the bounceback it expects in the Asia-Pacific region this year.
- Earlier this month, Danish rival Carlsberg A/S set a bearish tone for the industry when it said 2022 would be a challenging year as the pandemic and higher costs weigh on brewers, giving a wide earnings forecast that includes the possibility of no growth.
- This week, shareholders of South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings Ltd. voted in favor of being acquired by Heineken, which creates a new regional group to compete with larger competitors Anheuser-Busch InBev NV and liquor giant Diageo Plc.
Market Action
- The stock rose 11% in the past year.
