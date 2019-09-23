(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Helicopter money has had a bad name in central banking circles for quite a while, but it’s a kind of stimulus that’s getting another hearing as the global economy stalls

Mario Draghi gives his valedictory appearance at the European Parliament today The European Central Bank’s new message on how long it’ll keep interest rates low is supportive for the economy and risky for markets Dutch policy maker Klaas Knot defended his decision to go public with his dissent from the European Central Bank’s decision to restart bond-purchases after a contentious meeting that exposed a deep rift among its officials

On the upside. The world’s biggest banks are healthier and less likely to wreak havoc in the economy than a decade ago, the Bank for International Settlements judged

Britain will see billions piled onto its budget deficit this week as it accepts the real cost of student loans to the public purse.

Game change. Denmark is about to become a test case for what happens when banks start charging a lot of customers to store their money

Schedule shift. The cancellation of a Chinese trade delegation’s visit to U.S. farms was at the request of the U.S., according to people familiar with the scheduling

Tax appeal. India’s surprise $20 billion in tax cuts came just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jaunt to America, underscoring the announcement’s value in helping him pitch for U.S. investment

On the rocks. Australia’s been winning less visitors from China these days as the world’s second-largest economy slows

Thai wins. Step aside Vietnam: Thailand’s also gaining some trade-war business as China shows interest

South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of September took a real hit amid multi-layered trade tensions, though data also were pressured by calendar distortions

