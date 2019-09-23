33m ago
Helicopter Money, Healthier Banks, Draghi in Brussels: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:
- Helicopter money has had a bad name in central banking circles for quite a while, but it’s a kind of stimulus that’s getting another hearing as the global economy stalls
- Mario Draghi gives his valedictory appearance at the European Parliament today
- The European Central Bank’s new message on how long it’ll keep interest rates low is supportive for the economy and risky for markets
- Dutch policy maker Klaas Knot defended his decision to go public with his dissent from the European Central Bank’s decision to restart bond-purchases after a contentious meeting that exposed a deep rift among its officials
- On the upside. The world’s biggest banks are healthier and less likely to wreak havoc in the economy than a decade ago, the Bank for International Settlements judged
- Britain will see billions piled onto its budget deficit this week as it accepts the real cost of student loans to the public purse.
- Game change. Denmark is about to become a test case for what happens when banks start charging a lot of customers to store their money
- Schedule shift. The cancellation of a Chinese trade delegation’s visit to U.S. farms was at the request of the U.S., according to people familiar with the scheduling
- Tax appeal. India’s surprise $20 billion in tax cuts came just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s jaunt to America, underscoring the announcement’s value in helping him pitch for U.S. investment
- On the rocks. Australia’s been winning less visitors from China these days as the world’s second-largest economy slows
- Thai wins. Step aside Vietnam: Thailand’s also gaining some trade-war business as China shows interest
- South Korea’s exports for the first 20 days of September took a real hit amid multi-layered trade tensions, though data also were pressured by calendar distortions
To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Jiyeun Lee
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.