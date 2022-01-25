(Bloomberg) -- Perhaps it’s fitting that, given the year we’ve had, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday.

Our advice? Forget the box of chocolates and bouquet and step it up a notch to help your special someone relax and recharge.

Below, we’ve put together a list of 18 extra-special gifts that will thrill in February … and keep right on giving through the winter months.

For the hardest worker in your life …

Don’t let the sinuous lines (inspired by the shapes of flower petals) and delicate pale blue shade fool you. Alaia’s Lily 24 Tote Bag ($2,490) is a hard-working and surprisingly versatile calf leather carryall will quickly become the one she reaches for year-round.

For the steak lover …

One of the most legendary and awarded vineyards in California, To Kalon, is offering three bottles of its aptly-named (for this time of year anyway) 2017 Highest Beauty cabernet sauvignon ($600). Wine Spectator gave this brilliantly reddish-purple vino a 96, noting that it “features warmed loam, hot stone and smoldering tobacco aspects.” Yum.

For the one who misses dressing up the most …

From the New York-based atelier of gemologist and former art historian Briony Raymond, the Scatter Hoops ($20,200, as shown) offer a shimmering spin on a timeless classic. Handmade and available in gradient shades of blue or pink sapphire or emerald, each pair is crafted from 18-karat gold.

For the enlightened partner …

Whether you’re in the mood for a grand gesture just looking to spruce up the baby’s room, there are some pieces of home decor that make a statement in more ways than one. Neon sign makers Yellowpop partnered with Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk on a collection of six whimsically illuminated pieces that say things like “honey, i’m home” and “Think Different” (both $590).

For whoever needs to slip into something more comfortable …

When it comes to the good stuff, there is silk, and then there is silk. Nothing makes that truth more evident than the Slip Robe ($500). Perfected over ten years, the proprietary 22 momme mulberry fabric is the ultimate in thickness, softness, and durability. Choose one (or two) from six colors made with non-toxic dyes.

For the boy who won’t grow up ...

A minimalist, wear-anywhere piece, the Orson Pull Bunge Rope Bracelet ($375) from Miansai brings a subtle touch of casual luxury thanks to its 14-karat yellow gold accents. The flexible bungee cord and adjustable bead ensure a comfortable fit for any wrist size.

For that little ray of sunshine …

Some bright colors in the morning can be a pick-me-up in stressful times. Guarantee your loved one gets a healthy dose courtesy of the Gina Top ($120) and Nessa Shorts ($110) pajama set in marigold stripe from Morgan Lane. Both are part of the brand’s recently launched organic cotton collection and feature sweet lace and ribbon details.

For those who just love a latte …

From anti-inflammatory to mood boosting, anxiety fighting, and antibacterial, the list of benefits accredited to saffron throughout history is an impressive one. An annual subscription to the Fullest’s Warm Feeling Jar ($61 per month) latte, which features saffron as the star ingredient, in addition to cardamon and coconut, beats milk chocolate any day.

For the skincare savant …

New skincare brands seem to pop up every day promising the next new discovery, but Japanese beauty brand SK-II has had a cult following for years because of its key ingredient: Pitera, which is made from fermenting a particular strain of yeast. The essence for “crystal clear skin” is packaged as the colorful Andy Warhol Limited Edition bottles ($235) and decorated with some of the artist’s famous quotes.

For the perennially blushing …

Get back into the good graces—or stay in them—with this Baby Love Balm Trinity Set ($70) from Balmyard. It offers three buildable lip and cheek tints made with soothing oils such as hibiscus, sweet almond, and olive. Wear one on its own or blend them together for a personalized shade.

For the minimalist in need of warmth …

Nothing says love like a new cozy knit in the middle of February. Make yours a double with Buck Mason’s his and hers take on minimalist luxury. The Highland Alpaca Crew ($195) from the brand’s newly launched women’s line is ribbed, oversize perfection. The men’s Herdsman Turtleneck ($195) features a chunky, itch-free, 5-gauge weave that intersperses slightly varying shades of thread for an extra hint of visual texture.

For a beau into eau-de-vie ...

Interest in cognac is surging in the U.S., the leading export market for the spirit, where sales increased nearly 10% in the 12 months through Nov. 30, 2021 over the previous year, according to the Bureau National Interprofessionnel du Cognac. Reward real fans with a bottle of Louis XIII ($4,100), which houses some of the brand’s oldest and most precious eaux-de-vie. It's also available in miniature ($660) and magnum ($9,550) sizes.

For the road warrior …

The hands-down, best way to relax and recharge year-round? Time spent in nature. Get your Valentine out of the virtual gym and into the real one with the new Koa Rev 26” Electric Fat Tire Bike ($1,800) from Retrospec. State-of-the-art shock-absorption and fat-tire suspension are just two examples of its focus on comfort, and the powerful motor goes for 46 miles on one charge. To be utilized after your own legs give out, that is.

For a sweet-toothed sweetheart …

Artist Helle Mardahl’s Bonbonniere ($348) jars not only look like a piece of your favorite childhood sweets—they hold them, too. Choose a favorite from a range of handmade pastel color combinations in her whimsical collection of candy-inspired sculptural glass vessels.

For the amateur chocolatier ...

Sign your nearest and dearest up for a Virtual Truffle-Making Class ($100) with San Francisco-based boutique chocolatier Dandelion Chocolate. The company will mail over all of the ingredients necessary to make 50 truffles and the instructions will take place over a 70-minute Zoom class. It’s guaranteed to taste extra sweet after the effort. (Private bookings are also available.)

For the one who lights your fire …

The centuries-old Italian porcelain brand Ginori1735 entered the home fragrance game this fall, and the selection of collectible vessels, made in collaboration with designer Luca Nichetto, doesn’t disappoint. The Il Favorito Orange Renaissance ($200) candle is playfully inscribed with the words “Light my Fire,” and is described as “determined and self assured” with top notes of nutmeg, cloves, and cinnamon. For a less expensive option, sing up for an annual subscription to Vellabox (starting at $12 per month). After answering a few questions to establish a scent profile, the company will deliver a candle that’s made by an American artisan every month.

For the one who always screams for ice cream ...

If you prefer your sweets cold and of the vanilla or strawberry variety, the Breville Smart Scoop ($500) features a state-of-the-art sensor that keeps your ice-cream concoctions at the perfect sorbet, gelato, frozen yogurt, or ice cream temperature for up to three hours.

