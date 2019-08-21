Aug 21, 2019
Here's where the next 42 Ontario cannabis stores could open
BNN Bloomberg,
Ontario has released results of its second lottery selecting 42 operators hoping to run cannabis shops in the province.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said it received 4,684 applicants in the draw.
Unlike the first lottery held earlier this year, which faced criticism for not including a merit component, applications for the second draw were required to show evidence that they have secured retail space that could be used as a store if they are selected, and that they have enough capital to open it.
Those selected will have until Aug. 28 to pay licensing fees, and provide a letter of credit for $50,000 to the regulator.
AGCO has said the new shops are expected to start opening in October, bringing the total number of permitted pot retail locations in Ontario to 75.
Here’s a look at where the 42 operators have proposed to open their stores:
East Region:
Innisfil – 200 Commerce Park Drive
Ottawa – 4335 Strandherd Drive, Unit 3, 4, 5
Kawartha Lakes – 556 Frank Hill Road
Innisfil – 1988 Commerce Park Drive
Innisfil – 1982 Commerce Park Drive
Collingwood – 312 Hurontario Street
Barrie – 65 Collier Street
GTA Region:
Burlington – 1025 Plains Road East
Oshawa – 20 Simcoe Street South
Aurora – 15243 Yonge Street, Unit 3
Stouffville – 5779 Main Street, Unit 105
Burlington – 1505 Guelph Line, Unit 3-4
North Region:
Kenora – 420 Second Street South
North Bay – 390 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 3
Sault Ste. Marie – 317 Northern Avenue East
Thunder Bay – 1802 Victoria Avenue East
Timmins – 273 Pine Street South
Toronto Region:
570 Bloor Street West
964 Kingston Road
103 Harbord Street
619 King Street West
2480-2490 Gerrard Street East, Unit 20A
1303 Queen Street East
1180 Queen Street West
213 Queen Street East
237 Queen Street West
730 Danforth Avenue, Suite 1
2464 Dufferin Street
501 Church Street Unit, Unit 4B
815 Queen Street West
West Region:
Kitchener – 589 Fairway Road South
London – 1135 Richmond Street
Hamilton – 1400 Upper James Street, Suite 8
Welland – 115 Division Street
Windsor – 545 Ouellette Avenue
Stoney Creek – 1338 South Service Road, Winona Crossing Shopping Centre
London – 1310 Fanshawe Park Road West, Unit F1
Niagara Falls – 8685 Lundy’s Lane, Unit 6
Ancaster – 1142 Wilson Street West, Unit 9
St. Catharines – 395 Ontario Street, Suite B2
Guelph – 120 Wyndham Street North
With files from The Canadian Press
