Here's where the next 42 Ontario cannabis stores could open

Ontario has released results of its second lottery selecting 42 operators hoping to run cannabis shops in the province.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said it received 4,684 applicants in the draw.

Unlike the first lottery held earlier this year, which faced criticism for not including a merit component, applications for the second draw were required to show evidence that they have secured retail space that could be used as a store if they are selected, and that they have enough capital to open it.

Those selected will have until Aug. 28 to pay licensing fees, and provide a letter of credit for $50,000 to the regulator.

AGCO has said the new shops are expected to start opening in October, bringing the total number of permitted pot retail locations in Ontario to 75.

Here’s a look at where the 42 operators have proposed to open their stores:

East Region:

Innisfil – 200 Commerce Park Drive

Ottawa – 4335 Strandherd Drive, Unit 3, 4, 5

Kawartha Lakes – 556 Frank Hill Road

Innisfil – 1988 Commerce Park Drive

Innisfil – 1982 Commerce Park Drive

Collingwood – 312 Hurontario Street

Barrie – 65 Collier Street

GTA Region:

Burlington – 1025 Plains Road East

Oshawa – 20 Simcoe Street South

Aurora – 15243 Yonge Street, Unit 3

Stouffville – 5779 Main Street, Unit 105

Oshawa – 20 Simcoe Street South

Burlington – 1505 Guelph Line, Unit 3-4

North Region:

Kenora – 420 Second Street South

North Bay – 390 Lakeshore Drive, Suite 3

Sault Ste. Marie – 317 Northern Avenue East

Thunder Bay – 1802 Victoria Avenue East

Timmins – 273 Pine Street South

Toronto Region:

570 Bloor Street West

964 Kingston Road

103 Harbord Street

619 King Street West

2480-2490 Gerrard Street East, Unit 20A

1303 Queen Street East

1180 Queen Street West

213 Queen Street East

237 Queen Street West

730 Danforth Avenue, Suite 1

2464 Dufferin Street

501 Church Street Unit, Unit 4B

815 Queen Street West

West Region:

Kitchener – 589 Fairway Road South

London – 1135 Richmond Street

Hamilton – 1400 Upper James Street, Suite 8

Welland – 115 Division Street

Windsor – 545 Ouellette Avenue

Stoney Creek – 1338 South Service Road, Winona Crossing Shopping Centre

London – 1310 Fanshawe Park Road West, Unit F1

Niagara Falls – 8685 Lundy’s Lane, Unit 6

Ancaster – 1142 Wilson Street West, Unit 9

St. Catharines – 395 Ontario Street, Suite B2

Guelph – 120 Wyndham Street North

With files from The Canadian Press

