(Bloomberg) -- Corporate bond investors are finding that their interest income is jumping after rates have been rising since 2022, and as they reinvest that money in the investment-grade credit market, valuations can stay relatively high, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.

The total income generated by the corporate bond market should be about 15% higher in 2024 than the year before, BofA strategists including Yuri Seliger wrote in a note. At the same time, issuance volume is likely to fall in the second half of the year from the first half, meaning rising demand for bonds is being met with less supply, according to the strategists.

From June to December, total coupon payments should equal about $220 billion, while net supply is likely to likely to be around $89 billion, the BofA strategists wrote.

“That extra coupon cash should help keep IG technicals stronger for the remainder of 2024,” according to the strategists, referring to demand for investment-grade corporate bonds.

The main index that the strategists look at stood at a spread of about 92 basis points on Friday. BofA strategists expect that level to be between 90 basis points and 110 basis points in six months. The spread has averaged about 127 basis points over the last decade, but according to the strategists, a series of factors, including strong demand and relatively light issuance, can help keep levels tight in the near term.

Investment-grade bond sales volume tied to acquisitions has been falling, according to the strategists. There was about $12.6 billion of merger and acquisition related issuance in May, down from $54.9 billion in February, according to BofA strategists.

