May 14, 2021
Home Economics: Calls for rate hikes to cool housing, ways to invest tax refund
BNN Bloomberg
Canadian housing gains won't be maintained in the next two years: Economist
Some Canadians see rate hikes as solution to cool housing market
Over the past year alone, home prices in certain areas of Canada rose more than 30 per cent. A poll done by Nanos Research found that 70 per cent of respondents see the increase as a major problem for the economy, and almost half were in favour of a rate hike to slow demand and stabilize prices. “Even though there is no consensus, the fact that one in two Canadians are good with a rate hike speaks to the appetite to cool down a hot housing market,” pollster Nik Nanos said.
Smart ways to invest your tax refund
Tax refunds on average were about $1,900 last year, according to the Canada Revenue Agency. If you made a large contribution to your RRSP before the March deadline you may be receiving more than that average amount. When seeing a large sum of cash in your account some may be inclined to spend it but Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson lists three smart ways to put your refund to work instead.
Gen Z, Millennials value consistent pay over work perks
In the past, employers thought offering gym memberships and casual work environments would attract Generation Z and Millennial employees. However, in a newly released Canadian Payroll Association Essential Benefits Survey nearly four out of five respondents are looking for something simpler – consistent and accurate pay. Eighty-seven per cent said that if their pay was withdrawn, changed, frequently disrupted, or compromised, they would trust their employer less and feel less valued.
The U.S. housing market is hot. Canada's is even hotter
The demand in real estate has surged in the U.S., but according to a report by Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canada has the hottest housing market in North America. As U.S. sales increased by 13 per cent in March compared with 2019, the increase in Canada was dramatically higher at 75 per cent. Despite both countries seeing tight supply, low rates and desire for larger homes, the report found notable differences in population and fear of missing out sentiments that could explain Canada’s accelerated growth.
What a complete recovery looks like to the BoC
The Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said in a speech Thursday that he is not in any rush to increase rates until the economy makes up pandemic losses. He said a “complete” recovery is needed before the central bank pulls supports. But what does a complete recovery look like? In his view, employment has to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 200,000, businesses need to reinvest again, and those hardest hit by the pandemic, such as young women, need to have a healthy jobs market to return to.
TIP JAR
“The trick is to make RRSP contributions when you are paying tax at a high marginal rate and withdraw when you are at a low marginal rate - ideally, in retirement.”
– Dale Jackson, Personal Finance Columnist, Payback Time
