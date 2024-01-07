(Bloomberg) -- Honda Motor Co. is weighing a plan to build an electric vehicle plant in Canada in an investment of as much as $14 billion, Nikkei reported.

The company, which is considering several sites including one next to an existing automobile factory in Ontario, is expected to make a decision by the end of the year and then bring the new site online as soon as 2028, Nikkei said, without identifying how it obtained the information.

The project may also include in-house production of batteries and would represent Honda’s second EV plant in North America if it goes ahead as planned, Nikkei added.

Read More: Honda, LG to Invest $4.4 Billion to Make EV Batteries in Ohio

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.