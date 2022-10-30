(Bloomberg) -- Challenges are mounting for Hong Kong’s major financial summit this week, with a second banking executive pulling out and a tropical cyclone approaching.

Barclays Plc chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan will no longer visit Asia this week, a company spokeswoman said. Citigroup Inc. last week said Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser would miss the summit after being diagnosed with Covid.

About 200 participants from more than 100 major global firms including banks, securities companies, asset managers and hedge funds are expected to attend the summit, which starts on Tuesday. The three-day event is designed to show the city is back in business after years of isolation caused by Covid restrictions raised doubt over its future as an international finance center.

The city’s observatory said on Monday it will consider raising the no. 3 strong wind signal later in the day. Severe tropical storm Nalgae is currently about 710 km south-southeast of Hong Kong and is forecast to move north-northwest at about 10 km per hour, the observatory said. The storm will be close to the Pearl River Estuary on Wednesday and Thursday, it said.

Hong Kong has a detailed series of weather alerts that determine whether businesses, schools and public transport operate, including the $4.2 trillion stock market. The higher no. 8 signal can effectively shut down the city depending on when it is raised.

Venkatakrishnan wasn’t scheduled to appear on any panel in the summit, according to an itinerary on the Hong Kong Monetary Authority website. Fraser was due to speak on a panel about sustainable finance.

Other top executives scheduled to attend include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, Blackstone Inc. President Jonathan Gray and Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman.

--With assistance from Kiuyan Wong.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.