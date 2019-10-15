1h ago
How Aphria’s CEO compensation ranks among leading pot industry execs
Aphria Inc. interim chief executive officer Irwin Simon is one of the cannabis industry’s highest-compensated executives after less than a year of running the company.
Simon, who took over the Leamington, Ont.-based company as interim CEO in March after Vic Neufeld retired, saw his total compensation reach nearly $9.6 million this year, according to a management circular published on Tuesday. The pay package vaults Simon above most of his peers, aside from Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy, who benefitted handsomely from stock-based compensation last year.
Here’s a tale of the tape on compensation handed out to some of the most powerful figures in the cannabis industry.
*Brendan Kennedy, Tilray CEO
Salary: $425,000
Bonus: $425,000
Stock award: $30.9 million
Total compensation: $31.82 million
Irwin Simon, Aphria CEO
Salary: $397,201
Bonus: $325,000
Stock awards: $8.8 million
Total compensation: $9.58 million
Mark Zekulin, Canopy Growth CEO
Salary: $500,000
Bonus: $250,000
Stock award: $5.2 million
Total compensation: $5.96 million
Terry Booth, Aurora Cannabis CEO
Salary: $ 466,346
Bonus: $ 408,750
Stock award: $1.53 million
Total compensation: $2.41 million
*Mike Gorenstein, Cronos Group CEO
Salary: $266,932
Bonus: None
Stock award: $557,910
Total compensation: $824,842
*Denotes 2018 compensation data. All other figures for 2019.