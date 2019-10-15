Aphria Inc. interim chief executive officer Irwin Simon is one of the cannabis industry’s highest-compensated executives after less than a year of running the company.

Simon, who took over the Leamington, Ont.-based company as interim CEO in March after Vic Neufeld retired, saw his total compensation reach nearly $9.6 million this year, according to a management circular published on Tuesday. The pay package vaults Simon above most of his peers, aside from Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy, who benefitted handsomely from stock-based compensation last year.

Here’s a tale of the tape on compensation handed out to some of the most powerful figures in the cannabis industry.

*Brendan Kennedy, Tilray CEO

Salary: $425,000

Bonus: $425,000

Stock award: $30.9 million

Total compensation: $31.82 million

Irwin Simon, Aphria CEO

Salary: $397,201

Bonus: $325,000

Stock awards: $8.8 million

Total compensation: $9.58 million

Mark Zekulin, Canopy Growth CEO

Salary: $500,000

Bonus: $250,000

Stock award: $5.2 million

Total compensation: $5.96 million

Terry Booth, Aurora Cannabis CEO

Salary: $ 466,346

Bonus: $ 408,750

Stock award: $1.53 million

Total compensation: $2.41 million

*Mike Gorenstein, Cronos Group CEO

Salary: $266,932

Bonus: None

Stock award: $557,910

Total compensation: $824,842

*Denotes 2018 compensation data. All other figures for 2019.