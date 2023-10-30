(Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc announced a new $3 billion buyback program after it reported profit that missed estimates in the third-quarter, while costs rose.

The London-headquartered bank reported a pretax profit of $7.7 billion for the three months through September, which fell short of the $8.1 billion estimated by analysts tracked by the company.

Operating expenses increased by 2% from the same period a year earlier due to higher technology spending and performance related payouts. It’s also planning to increase performance awards for some staff, resulting in higher costs. The move comes as the UK proceeds with plans to scrap a cap on bonuses for bankers, going ahead with plans unveiled by Liz Truss’s government last year.

Its buyback will commence shortly and reduce a key capital ratio by 0.4 percentage point, according to the bank.

“We have now announced three share buy-backs in 2023 totaling up to $7 billion, as well as three quarterly dividends which total $0.30 per share,” Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in the statement. “This underlines the substantial distribution capacity that we have, even as we continue to invest in growth.”

The British bank, which generates most of its income in Asia, has been spending more resources in the region to tap into faster-growing markets and saw “good wealth performance,” particularly in Hong Kong, it said. HSBC agreed to buy Citigroup Inc’s retail wealth management portfolio in mainland China this month, adding about $3.6 billion in assets and deposits from wealth customers across 11 major cities.

Outlook

However, sputtering growth in China and an unfolding real estate meltdown have posed a challenge to many businesses seeking to expand in the world’s second largest economy. The bank’s loan loss provision was an expected $1.1 billion for the quarter with half of that linked to China’s commercial real estate sector.

“We continue to monitor risks related to our exposures in mainland China’s commercial real estate sector closely, and there remains a degree of uncertainty in the forward economic outlook, particularly in the UK,” according to HSBC’s statement.

The lender kept a target of mid-teens growth in its return on tangible equity, while it expect net interest income of more than $35 billion this year. Its outlook for expected credit losses was also unchanged.

(Adds details throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.