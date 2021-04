Huawei to Invest $1B in Intelligent Vehicle Solutions, GT Says

(Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies plans to invest $1 billion in intelligent vehicle solutions including major software in 2021, the Global Times said in a tweet Sunday.

The Chinese company will employ 5,000 technicians and engineers to work on the project, it reported, citing Wang Jun, president of Huawei’s intelligent automotive solution business unit.

