(Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks.

A meeting of the EU’s 27 ambassadors ended on Sunday without an agreement, with talks expected to resume in the coming days, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

The EU’s proposal seeks to ban crude oil over the next six months and refined fuels by early January. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic are seeking extensions for when they would need to comply with the measures.

The EU had been pushing to have the process concluded by Russia’s May 9 Victory Day military parade, which commemorates the end of World War II.

