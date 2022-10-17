(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Hunt, the UK’s fourth chancellor in as many months, will attempt to tame its wild gilt and currency markets today when he stands up in the House of Commons. He will outline more details on the governments plans for tax and spending. The pound rallied in early trading this morning. Remember, there’s no guarantee this week will be quieter than the last.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Vodafone Plc: The telecommunications giant will create a 50:50 joint venture with Altice that will invest 7 billion euros in rolling out fibre connections to up to 7 million comes in Germany.

Vodafone will receive up to 1.2 billion euros as part of the joint venture

Made.com Group Plc: The online seller of trendy homeware has received a number of proposed takeover offers as part of its formal sales process.

The company is being squeezed by twin pressures of a worsening consumer environment and higher costs, forcing it to consider a sale and review its headcount

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc: The retail investing platform’s CEO Chris Hill will leave the company in November 2023, once a successor has been appointed.

It came as the company added 17,000 new clients in the first quarter and increased its full year revenue margin outlook, despite turbulent markets disrupting consumer confidence

In Westminster

The new Chancellor will today accelerate plans to bring order to the UK’s public finances in a fresh bid to reassure markets still skittish about Liz Truss’s premiership. He will make a statement mid-morning on measures to support fiscal sustainability and then speak to the House of Commons in the afternoon.

UK financial markets will get a fresh opportunity to pass judgment on Truss’s economic program today without the Bank of England around to offset any turmoil. The pound rose in Asia trading as investor confidence was bolstered by expectations that more of Truss’s package of unfunded tax cuts may be reversed.

Meanwhile, as many as seven million homes in the UK will experience dire fuel poverty this winter if the government doesn’t roll out a further £14 billion to protect them, campaigners said.

In Case You Missed It

UK property sellers boosted prices at the strongest pace in five months in October, led by a jump in the most expensive homes in London. The figures indicate it’s still too early to call an end to Britain’s property price boom, which lasted through the pandemic.

The number of jobs available in the City of London fell by almost a third in the third quarter, as holidays and economic uncertainty hit hiring.

Looking Ahead

Homebuilder Bellway Plc’s trading update will be closely watched tomorrow morning for further signs of storm clouds gathering over Britain’s housing market.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.