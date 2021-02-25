(Bloomberg) -- Silver Lake co-founder Glenn Hutchins said more people will embrace cryptocurrencies when they see more real-world applications.

“What I think we have to do is show consumers use cases for this technology, then they’ll understand what it is,” Hutchins said Thursday at the Bloomberg Crypto Summit.

Silver Lake, which Hutchins founded in 1999 along with with Roger McNamee and David Roux, has about $75 billion of assets under management. The firm has been involved in some of the biggest technology deals, including the leveraged buyouts of Dell Technologies Inc., Skype Technologies SA and Seagate Technology Plc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.