{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    2h ago

    Hydro One reports $307M third-quarter profit, up from $300M a year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Varun Anand discusses Hydro One

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Hydro One Ltd. reported a third-quarter profit of $307 million, up from $300 million in the same quarter last year.

    The power utility says the profit amounted to 51 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

    The result compared with a profit of 50 cents per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

     

    Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.03 billion, up from $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue, net of purchased power, was $1.07 billion, up from $980 million a year ago.

    Hydro One is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider.