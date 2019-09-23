(Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Group said it will set up a $4 billion joint venture with Aptiv Plc to develop autonomous vehicles.

Aptiv will take a 50% stake in the venture, while Hyundai Motor Co., Hyundai Mobis Co. and Kia Motors Corp. will contribute a combined $2 billion for the other 50%, the companies said in statements on Monday.

