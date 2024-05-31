(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund approved a $4 billion lending agreement for Ecuador, boosting President Daniel Noboa’s bid to put public finances on a stable footing as he confronts a security crisis.

The IMF’s Executive Board cleared the Extended Fund Facility for the next four years, it said in a statement Friday. The deal had already been agreed at the staff level last month.

Board approval will lead to an immediate disbursal of $1 billion, with part of the proceeds going to repay a $800 million bridge loan from development bank CAF provided in April.

The Noboa administration has “committed to implementing an ambitious fiscal consolidation plan, which will help mitigate Ecuador’s structural fiscal vulnerabilities and cement fiscal sustainability over the medium term,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in the Fund’s statement.

After declaring a domestic war on drug trafficking gangs in January, Noboa pledged to bring Ecuador’s deficit to about 4% of GDP this year after it spiraled to 5% in 2023 under his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, whom he replaced in November after winning an out-of-cycle election.

The new IMF deal, coming after a $7.4 billion agreement that ended in 2022, will unlock further loans topping $8 billion by other multilateral lenders including the World Bank and Inter-American Development Bank, Finance Minister Juan Carlos Vega told Ecuador’s congress earlier this week.

To signal willingness to carry out tough reforms to secure the new agreement, in February, Noboa invested his political capital to raise the value-added tax to 15% from 12%, arguing of the need to shore up funding for security spending.

Ecuadorian bonds initially soared on the tax hike and the announcement of the IMF staff-level deal in April. However, they have given up some gains as Noboa’s approval rating has slid, stoking fears among investors that voters may oust his market-friendly administration in the upcoming election in Feb. 9, 2025.

