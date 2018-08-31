18h ago
IMF's Lagarde to meet with Argentina's Treasury Minister Tuesday
Bloomberg News,
International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde plans to meet Tuesday with Argentina’s Treasury Minister to review details of a loan agreement to the country, according to a statement from IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice.
Argentina is seeking to expedite payments from the IMF as part of a record US$50 billion credit line agreed upon in June. The peso has plunged this week due to a crisis of confidence and lack of detail about the government’s plans to tackle the fiscal deficit, analysts say.
Rice said in his statement that Argentina has the IMF’s full support.