(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration should be barred from removing undocumented migrant parents from the U.S. for a week after they are reunified with their children, the American Civil Liberties Union told a judge, citing rumors of "mass deportations" that may be carried out immediately after reunifications.

To contact the reporter on this story: Erik Larson in New York at elarson4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.