In Pictures: Protestors storm the Capitol

Pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as legislators were counting the electoral college votes that would solidify the Joe Biden presidency.

Below are a collection of images from the day's events.

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Police stand guard after holding off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Demonstrators breach a door of the U.S. Capitol as a joint session of Congress to count the votes of the 2020 presidential election takes place in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Erin Scott/Bloomberg)

Demonstrators enter the U.S. Capitol after breaching security fencing during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Capitol was placed under lockdown and Vice President Mike Pence left the floor of Congress as hundreds of protesters swarmed past barricades surrounding the building where lawmakers were debating Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College. Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg

Demonstrators breaches barricades to enter the U.S. Capitol during a protest at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The House and Senate will meet in a joint session today to count the Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but not before a sizable group of Republican lawmakers object to the counting of several states' electors. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg)

U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as demonstrators enter the U.S. Capitol during a protest in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. The House and Senate will meet in a joint session today to count the Electoral College votes to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, but not before a sizable group of Republican lawmakers object to the counting of several states' electors. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)