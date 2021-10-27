Inflation Angst Is a Key Reason to Own Equities, Barclays Says

(Bloomberg) -- Worries about soaring inflation are prompting investors to dump fixed-income assets in favor of stocks, according to Barclays Plc strategists.

Angst about rising prices is reinforcing “TINA,” or there is no alternative, as a key reason to own equities, the strategists, led by Emmanuel Cau, wrote in a note. Equity inflows for October are broadly stable with last month’s, at $59 billion, while the amount attracted by fixed-income funds has dropped to $18 billion, the lowest since March, according to Barclays.

“Higher rates volatility has not spread to equities, as earnings give them a hedge,” the strategists wrote Wednesday.

While stocks paused a seven-month rally in September as rising inflation expectations and slowing growth revived fears of stagflation, they have rebounded 5.3% in October, supported by strong earnings. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of investment-grade debt remains 4.3% lower in 2021.

Barclays strategists pointed out that investors reduced equity exposure in September-October, but are still in “buy the dip” mode, showing the fear of missing out still prevails among market participants, despite macro economic worries.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.