(Bloomberg) -- Pre-loved fashion is on the rise as old clothes find new wearers through global technology platforms. But what are the risks and rewards of this resale revolution?

On this episode of Bloomberg’s The Business of Fashion, we visit Vestiaire Collective’s authentication center in Northern France, where Chief Executive Officer Max Bittner shows Imran Amed how countering counterfeits can secure growth. Back in London, we meet with Maria Raga, CEO of social e-commerce company Depop, as she looks to further build out her young online community.

