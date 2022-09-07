(Bloomberg) -- Instacart Inc. is acquiring Rosie Applications Inc., an online grocery startup focused on local retailers and wholesalers, as it moves to consolidate and expand its share of the online grocery delivery market ahead of an anticipated initial public offering this year.

Rosie is Instacart’s second acquisition this month, following its purchase of pricing and promotions platform Eversight Inc. Terms of the transactions weren’t disclosed. Last year Instacart bought smart-cart startup Caper AI for $350 million.

Ithaca, New York-based Rosie has an app that connects customers to local, independent supermarkets and also offers a white-label e-commerce product to its grocers. The company was valued at $40 million in 2021 and had raised a total of $12 million in funding, according to PitchBook.

Rosie will add its roster of almost 300 grocers across 40 states to Instacart’s platform, helping it expand its e-commerce offerings and deepen its connection to smaller stores. As of June, San Francisco-based Instacart comprised 47% of sales in the US, according to market research firm YipitData.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.