(Bloomberg) -- Artificial intelligence executives at Intel Corp. and Naver Corp. touted the importance of forging a united front to counter Nvidia Corp.’s dominance in the AI chip market.

Santa Clara, California-based Intel and South Korea’s biggest internet company are teaming up to expand the open-platform software ecosystem based on Intel’s AI accelerator Gaudi. The two are part of a growing list of firms trying to loosen Nvidia’s dominance on the sector as it gets harder to secure GPU accelerators to train generative AI devices.

“The monopoly situation needs to change in order to grow the market’s own pie and address the AI gap that the GPU supply chain is creating,” Ha Jung-Woo, head of Naver’s Future AI Center, said during Intel’s AI conference in Seoul Wednesday. Ha is one of the people behind the development of Naver’s family of large-language models HyperClova X.

Intel and Naver recently agreed to set up an AI chip research lab open to some of the top South Korean universities and startups.

“The collaboration with Naver is very important and very strategic because we share a similar vision about the importance of having a robust ecosystem in AI,” said Justin Hotard, Intel’s executive vice president and general manager of data center and AI.

