(Bloomberg) -- Arkhouse Management Co. and Brigade Capital Management boosted their offer for Macy’s Inc. by 14% after the retailer rebuffed a previous proposal, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The investors are now offering $24 per share for the storied department-store operator, up from $21 a share previously, the newspaper said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Macy’s shares closed at $18.01 apiece on Friday.

Macy’s in January rejected the bid from the investor group, saying the offer lacked “compelling value.” But Arkhouse is persisting in its efforts, nominating nine directors to Macy’s board in February.

