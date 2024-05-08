(Bloomberg) -- Russia resumed attacks on Ukraine’s electricity production and distribution network after a two-week pause, targeting facilities across the nation including the capital and Lviv in the west near the border with Poland.

Ukrainian air-defense systems intercepted 39 out of 55 missiles and 20 out of 21 Shahed drones, Air Force chief Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram. Russia used cruise and ballistic weapons including the Kinzhal hypersonic missile.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the attacks “massive” in a post on X that pointed out that they came as countries mark the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. They were launched the day after Russian President Vladimir Putin was inaugurated for another term.

Two people were injured in the Kyiv region, and a child was hurt in Kirovohrad region, the national police said on Telegram. Seven others, including five children, were also wounded in another Russian attack around noon local time on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, according to local authorities.

Power generation and transmission facilities in six regions including Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk in the west were struck, Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook.

“The enemy wants to take away from us the capacity to produce and transmit sufficient electricity,” Galushchenko said.

Ukraine’s largest power producer DTEK said that three of its thermal power plants were attacked, causing “serious damage to equipment.” This is the fifth drone and missile barrage aimed at DTEK facilities in the past month and a half, it said.

Power will be rationed for industry and businesses during the peak evening consumption period due to the Russian attacks, while emergency shutdowns for households throughout Ukraine will be applied if consumption continues to increase, national power-grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram. Ukraine relies on emergency electricity imports from the European Union.

Ukrainian railways also suffered during the barrage, for the first time this month after several attacks in April. The train from Kyiv to Kherson was stopped in Mykolayiv due to damage at the main station Kherson.

Russian forces continued small territorial gains in eastern Luhansk and Donetsk region and continued assaults near the strategically important town of Chasiv Yar, according to the Institute for the Study of War and Ukrainian military bloggers.

(Adds details of Kharkiv attack in fourth paragraph, Ukrenergo power cuts in eighth.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.