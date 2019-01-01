13m ago
Iran Banking Reform Blocked for Second Time by Clerical Council
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Guardian Council, a top political chamber of clerics and lawyers, has rejected for a second time an anti-terrorism financing bill aimed at bringing the lending sector closer to international standards, the semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.
- The council, which vets major parliamentary decisions and new legislation, said the bill was not yet compatible with Iran’s constitution and Islamic law, Tasnim reported, citing a letter from the council to Parliament on Sunday
- NOTE: President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet say the bill is necessary to reform Iran’s banking sector to bring it in line with international standards and reduce its risk profile
- NOTE: Opponents of the proposed legislation say demands by international bodies such as the Paris-based Financially Action Task Force would require Iran to abandon support of groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S.
To contact the reporter on this story: Golnar Motevalli in Tehran at gmotevalli@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel, Srinivasan Sivabalan
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.