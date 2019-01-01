Iran Banking Reform Blocked for Second Time by Clerical Council

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Guardian Council, a top political chamber of clerics and lawyers, has rejected for a second time an anti-terrorism financing bill aimed at bringing the lending sector closer to international standards, the semi-official Tasnim News agency reported.

The council, which vets major parliamentary decisions and new legislation, said the bill was not yet compatible with Iran’s constitution and Islamic law, Tasnim reported, citing a letter from the council to Parliament on Sunday

NOTE: President Hassan Rouhani and his cabinet say the bill is necessary to reform Iran’s banking sector to bring it in line with international standards and reduce its risk profile

NOTE: Opponents of the proposed legislation say demands by international bodies such as the Paris-based Financially Action Task Force would require Iran to abandon support of groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S.

