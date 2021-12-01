(Bloomberg) -- Iranian security forces and Taliban fighters clashed in a gun battle over a “misunderstanding” related to a border wall on the Iran-Afghanistan border, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing an unnamed official.

The incident near the Afghan district of Shaghalak in Nimroz province has now ended and Iranian officials are holding meetings with Taliban over the matter, Tasnim said, adding that the Taliban was first to open fire on an Iranian border post earlier on Wednesday.

