(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian Revolutionary Court issued indictments for three people accused of participating in a deadly attack on a holy shrine south of Iran last month, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

The people were arrested in connection with an Aug. 13 shooting at the Shah Cheragh mosque in the city of Shiraz. Two people, including a security officer, were killed in the incident and several others were injured.

The defendants are accused of having ties to Islamic State militants and endangering national security. Other charges include “warring with God” and “spreading corruption on earth,” for which they could face the death penalty under Islamic law if found guilty.

Iran’s state TV initially placed the death toll at four and said Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Mizan identified the main assailant as a Tajik man named Rahmatollah Norouzof. The report quoted Norouzof as saying that he had received military training in Afghanistan under Islamic State, and planned to douse gasoline on pilgrims inside the shrine and set them on fire.

The incident was a repeat of an attack on Shah Cheragh last year that killed 13 people. Two people were hanged in July for that crime, IRNA reported.

