Iran May Scale Down on Its Commitments as Part of Nuclear Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Iran signaled that it may scale down on its commitments as part of the 2015 nuclear deal to retaliate against an exit by the U.S. from the international accord and the Trump’s administration’s reimposition of sanctions.

While leaving the nuclear deal isn’t on the agenda, Iran is set to introduce minor and general reductions on some of its commitments, an Iranian official involved with the deal’s implementation was cited as saying by the state-run Iranian News Agency.

President Hassan Rouhani is expected to make the announcement via state media on Wednesday and roll out the steps, the official said. The matter has been communicated informally to European Union officials, the person said.

