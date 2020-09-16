(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s daily coronavirus infections surged to 2,981, the most since a record high reported on June 4.

Daily cases and deaths have been rising for the past two weeks and Wednesday’s figure is 60% higher than the number of infections reported on Sept. 2. Some 410,334 people have so far been infected with the disease, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the Health Ministry, said in a statement on state TV.

The surge comes weeks after mass gatherings took place across the country to mark an annual religious holiday, despite efforts by officials to encourage people to carry out the mourning rituals at home.

Faced with an ailing economy that was already hobbled by tough U.S. sanctions, officials eased lockdown restrictions back in April, triggering a resurgence of infections that peaked at 3,574 on June 4.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.